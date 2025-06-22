Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

