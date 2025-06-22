Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.97% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQQQ stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4233 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

