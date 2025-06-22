Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:TPR opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

