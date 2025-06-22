Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Fortinet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

