JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,974,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBCA opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

