Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $123,892,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,073.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 202,908 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

DEO opened at $100.72 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

