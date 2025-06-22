Chico Wealth RIA Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Chico Wealth RIA raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

