Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,371 SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYCH. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,099,000.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MYCH stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

