Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

