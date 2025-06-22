Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March makes up 2.4% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned 2.27% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter worth $271,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter worth $250,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March during the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Stock Performance

Shares of ZMAR stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr March (ZMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

