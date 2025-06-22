Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

