Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,140 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 208,525 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,882,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,299,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,793,329.16. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 448,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,887.79. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,151. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.