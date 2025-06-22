Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after acquiring an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Humana by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 153,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $239.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average of $260.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $268.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

