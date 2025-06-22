Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Lowered by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,831,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,136,000 after acquiring an additional 953,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,291,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,223,000 after purchasing an additional 616,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

