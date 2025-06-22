PFG Investments LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.