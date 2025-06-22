PFG Investments LLC Sells 30,225 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,225 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 925,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 314.61%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

