Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 224.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $402,828,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TFC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.