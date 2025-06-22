Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MP Materials by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 2.14.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

