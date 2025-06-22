Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.8%

AXON stock opened at $777.32 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $806.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $692.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.76, a P/E/G ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,736,280. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.