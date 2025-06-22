Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

