Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 5,461 Shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Otter Tail worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 54.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 22.37%. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.