FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $520.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.66. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

