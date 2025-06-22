Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 380,639 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 147,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 286,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

