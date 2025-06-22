Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,527 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

