Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,022,000 after acquiring an additional 456,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $64.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

