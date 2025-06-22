Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 133,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,933,000 after buying an additional 380,639 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 147,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 286,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

