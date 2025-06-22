Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $12.18 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.29 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $111.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.