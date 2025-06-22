United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Boosted by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 702.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.27 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

