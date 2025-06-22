Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $338.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $623.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

