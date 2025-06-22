Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $942,000 Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

