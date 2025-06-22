Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arc Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Arc Resources had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arc Resources will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arc Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
