Insider Buying: Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Insider Purchases 26,875 Shares of Stock

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pitcher acquired 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,143.75 ($36,503.16).

Shares of LON CORD opened at GBX 100 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.64. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.37). The stock has a market cap of £770.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

