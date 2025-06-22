Scotiabank Analysts Give ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) a C$31.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

Shares of ADEN opened at $27.36 on Thursday. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

About ADENTRA

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

