Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Purchases £3,571.42 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,571.42 ($4,802.88).

Chariot Price Performance

CHAR stock opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Friday. Chariot Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £22.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.