Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given New C$3.20 Price Target at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.10 to C$3.20 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0208 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

