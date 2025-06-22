abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Insider Buys £8,000 in Stock

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) insider Alex Finn acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,758.47).

LON AAS opened at GBX 316 ($4.25) on Friday. abrdn Asia Focus plc has a 1 year low of GBX 238.01 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 321.50 ($4.32). The company has a market capitalization of £477.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.53.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

