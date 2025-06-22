Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,807.89 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $1,410.66 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,888.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,898.92.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.