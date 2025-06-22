PHH Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 25th (NYSE:PHH)

PHH’s (NYSE:PHH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 25th. PHH had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $4,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
PHH Trading Up 10.9%
Shares of PHH stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. PHH has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $26.60.
About PHH
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PHH
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for PHH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.