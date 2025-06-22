PHH Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 25th (NYSE:PHH)

PHH’s (NYSE:PHH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 25th. PHH had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $4,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PHH Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of PHH stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. PHH has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

About PHH

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

