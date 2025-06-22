eToro Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ETOR) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

eToro Group’s (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, June 23rd. eToro Group had issued 11,923,018 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $619,996,936 based on an initial share price of $52.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETOR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eToro Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

eToro Group Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of ETOR opened at $59.50 on Friday. eToro Group has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter.

eToro Group Company Profile

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

