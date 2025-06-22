Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 145,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 87,135 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last ninety days. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 803,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.02.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

