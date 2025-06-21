CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

