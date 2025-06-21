Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399,699 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 85,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $209.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day moving average of $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

