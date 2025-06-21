Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, First Solar, GE Vernova, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar farms, and providers of related services and equipment. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of renewable energy, particularly as governments and businesses increasingly shift toward low-carbon power sources. Like all sector-specific investments, solar stocks can be more volatile and sensitive to policy changes, technology advances, and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.60. 67,925,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,565,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $179.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average is $158.19. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $268.12.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.89. 1,101,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,687. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.75. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.39. 2,886,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,849. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

