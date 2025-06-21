Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $180.69 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.