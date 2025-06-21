Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

