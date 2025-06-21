Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Planning Group LLC NY

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.80 and a 200-day moving average of $533.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

