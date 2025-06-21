Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $148,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.93. The company has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

