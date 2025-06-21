Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $402,418.44. This represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE NOW opened at $969.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $964.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.