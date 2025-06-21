PFG Investments LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $417.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.80 and a 200-day moving average of $400.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

