Center For Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

